|
|
David Brian Curtsinger
May 31, 1971 - October 23, 2019
David was born May 31,1971 to Barbara Curtsinger (Couch). As the firstborn, he could do no wrong, and was always her "baby boy". While sometimes mischievous and rebellious, he was an excellent student, receiving several comments from his teachers regarding his intellect.
David spent most of his life working as a mechanic and welder. He knew how to fix anything and everything, and if he didn't know, he would figure it out. He was rarely seen without a car full of tools and hands covered in grease from his many projects, most of them being done as favors for other people. He was constantly helping others, and nothing was ever too much to ask.
Despite his tough exterior, David was a tender hearted person, and when he loved you, you knew there was someone who always had your back. While he didn't have any of his own, he loved children and was the "fun uncle" to many, always equipped with candy or some kind of (usually noisy) toy when he visited. While you won't find many pictures of him with a genuine smile because he hated photos, you would rarely see him without a smile on his face or a funny story to tell. He had a great sense of humor, and could always make you laugh.
David was well loved, and a friend to many, and the world is not as bright without him. He is survived by: his parents Randy and Barbara Curtsinger, his sister Lynsi Walker, her husband Josh, and their three children Maveryck, Kohlson, and Wrenley, his nephew Tyler Bolin, and nieces Kaitlyn and Dakota Bolin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Tabernacle Church, Exeter, CA on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to St. Jude's Hospital in David's name.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019