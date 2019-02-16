|
|
David Bruce Miller
Visalia - David Bruce Miller, an Akron Ohio native born on April 15th, 1946 passed away on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019.
He also lived in Laton, CA, Visalia, CA, Exeter, CA and Fresno, CA.
For the greater part of his life he lived in Visalia and sold lots of cars. He was the "round guy with the square deal."
He died in Fresno at the VA hospital under their compassionate care. We cannot thank them enough.
In his career, David was THE salesmen. He sold for Malick Motors, Arnold Wiebe, Putnam-Windh, and Clawson Honda.
David was a sailor, serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict.
Dave was a mentor. He took many salesmen under his wing during his career. He was a king of one-liners and helped get lots of guys established in the car business, always with a sharp sense of wit and humor.
DB was a friend. In Laton, he worked with his pals to make a great 4th of July BBQ and a great tour around town for us kids on Halloween. He was active in the Laton Lions Club for a time, serving as president and seasoned many a tri-tip for the rodeo BBQ.
Dad loved a homegrown tomato, corn by the dozen, the Dodgers, The Ohio State and The Brownies. He was a heck of a golfer and champ on the car lot. He could sell sand in the desert to the guy who owned it and he knew it.
David wants you all to remember, that it is all Nixon's fault, you are getting taller, it's all a little messed up, it's six of one and half a dozen of the other, and it's not how you get there it's how you arrive. He also has a birthday card ready for you months in advance. And there is money in it.
He wants you to remember that it all tastes like chicken when you're hungry, and when you make a mistake in the military, "You get to talk to EVERYBODY".
And ultimately, we think that dad would want you to know that time spent around the table with those you love is good and that working hard so they get to enjoy the fruits of your labor in bounteous amounts is good.
He taught us all that hard work provides and is one of the greatest gifts we can give.
David is survived by his wife, Lillian and his children with Patricia, his first wife. His children are, Nicholas Miller, Visalia, CA, Joseph Miller, Santa Cruz, CA, Katherine Evelyn Miller, Jr (Oseas), Henderson, NV. He is also survived by his granddaughters Abigail, Gwyneth, Evelyn, Claire, Nora, and Frances.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson 'Joe" Fredrick Miller and Helen Grace Miller of Akron Ohio.
David wanted to be remembered for the man he was in life and chose to have no formal funeral service. His family encourages you to find those you love, sit down to a good meal, and share a story or two about DB. He was a good man. He worked hard. He loved his children.
Nick, Joe, and Kate ask that you please pay it forward, and help someone else the way David helped each of you.
We know he did that for us, and we know you can do that for those you love.
David's ashes will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019