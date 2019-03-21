|
David Eugene Reed
Goodyear, AZ - David Eugene Reed, age 79 of Goodyear, AZ went home to be with the Lord March 17, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ after battling cancer. He was born October 14, 1939 to Harold Reed and Katherine Hill in Pomona, California.
David was a loving husband, father and grandfather "papa" who enjoyed spending time with his family at barbeques, camping trips, fishing and going to the casino. He loved his country lifestyle and especially loved watching westerns and dancing.
David is survived by his wife Loretta Reed, daughters Linda K. Reed, Lisa Sidelinker, and Lena Cooper; sons Joseph O'Callaghan III and Charles McPhail; sister Kate Watfield; nephew Jason Reed; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bob and Ron.
