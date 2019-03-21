Resources
More Obituaries for David Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eugene Reed


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Eugene Reed Obituary
David Eugene Reed

Goodyear, AZ - David Eugene Reed, age 79 of Goodyear, AZ went home to be with the Lord March 17, 2019 in Goodyear, AZ after battling cancer. He was born October 14, 1939 to Harold Reed and Katherine Hill in Pomona, California.

David was a loving husband, father and grandfather "papa" who enjoyed spending time with his family at barbeques, camping trips, fishing and going to the casino. He loved his country lifestyle and especially loved watching westerns and dancing.

David is survived by his wife Loretta Reed, daughters Linda K. Reed, Lisa Sidelinker, and Lena Cooper; sons Joseph O'Callaghan III and Charles McPhail; sister Kate Watfield; nephew Jason Reed; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bob and Ron.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.simplycremationaz.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Simply Cremation in Surprise, AZ.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.