Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
David James Martinez Obituary
David James Martinez

Visalia - David J. Martinez was born in December 1941, in Visalia, CA. He passed away suddenly on February 14, 2020 at the age of 78.

He is preceded in death by his parents Pete H. Martinez, Consuelo Gomez Martinez and son Ruben V. Martinez. David was a chef for over 40 yrs. He retired from The Depot restaurant after 38 yrs. He loved sitting outside and listening to jazz and blues music. He also loved going to the casino and playing the slots. David was a dedicated 49er fan for many many years. David was a very sweet kind man and loved by all who knew him. He was a member of the Holy Family Church Visalia.

He is survived by his son Michael Martinez (wife Terri) of Lemoore, daughters Teresa Flores (husband Tony) of Visalia, Lisa Wing (husband Troy) of Exeter, sisters Aurelia Saenz (husband Jim) of Tulare, Olivia Duran (husband George), Vivian Crisanto (husband Xavier) both of Visalia, brother Frank Martinez (wife Pat) of Placerville. He had 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren plus numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.

Viewing/memorial service will be held Friday, February 28th from 3-7pm (Rosary @ 6pm) reception immediately following services at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
