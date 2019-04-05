David James Williams



Tulare - David James Williams of Tulare, born on 3/16/84 in San Diego, has entered into eternal life on 4/2/19. David was studying to be a Paramedic at West Hills College and also worked long hours at LifeStar Ambulance. He was a hard worker and pushed himself to be better. David enjoyed mountain biking, hiking, camping, sitting by a fireplace, shooting with friends, being a sound engineer, attending SD Padres games, playing chess, and reading. He was always ready to learn something new. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Elizabeth Williams of Tulare and his half-sister, Rachel Ruiz of National City. David was deeply loved and will truly be missed by many. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Worship Center in Tulare this Saturday, April 6th. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.