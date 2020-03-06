|
|
David King
Exeter - David was born August 4, 1957 to Doc and Burnell King in Exeter. He passed away on February 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a truck driver for Land O Lakes but he was a man of many talents. He was a diesel mechanic and you could always go to David and he would tell you how to fix a fence, leaky plumbing, broke car. Or he would fix it for you. David is preceded in death by his parents Doc and Burnell King, his brother Donald, sister Donna, niece Donnell and nephew Kevin. He is survived by his son, Nicholas King, brother Darryl and sisters Glenna and Geneva. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services are entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020