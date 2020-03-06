Services
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David King


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David King Obituary
David King

Exeter - David was born August 4, 1957 to Doc and Burnell King in Exeter. He passed away on February 29, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a truck driver for Land O Lakes but he was a man of many talents. He was a diesel mechanic and you could always go to David and he would tell you how to fix a fence, leaky plumbing, broke car. Or he would fix it for you. David is preceded in death by his parents Doc and Burnell King, his brother Donald, sister Donna, niece Donnell and nephew Kevin. He is survived by his son, Nicholas King, brother Darryl and sisters Glenna and Geneva. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services are entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -