Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Resources
More Obituaries for David Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leslie Heaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Leslie Heaton Obituary
David Leslie Heaton

Exeter - David Leslie Heaton, 68, passed away September 24, 2019. If asked about the experience, he would have most assuredly described it as "far-out," and his welcome to eternal life as "bitchin'!"

David was born on November 15, 1950 in Dekalb, Illinois. He spent his youth in Anaheim, CA and ultimately moved to Exeter in 1965 where he made his home. A self-proclaimed "fruit-tramp," David made his living in the citrus industry.

Beyond his work, David is most known as a storyteller, a backgammon champion, and a man never threatened by a good time. He was bigger than his body, and never met a stranger. His favorite conversation topics were scuba diving, piloting, trips down memory lane, and his daughters. If you knew Dave, you knew about his two girls.

David is now in the company of many treasured family members, dear friends, his left kidney, and countless former pets.

While David is mixing it up in the great beyond, he has left many broken hearts Earth-side. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Nancy, his daughters Jenny (Moose) and Katie (Squirrel), his boy Gary (Dr. G), his brothers Al and Joel, Sisters-in-Law Nina and Diane, his nephew Jacob, his niece Betsy, dear cousins, his buddy Tank, and his two grand-dogs Quincy and Mars.

To honor David's final wishes, his family has decided to celebrate his life privately. We encourage you to commemorate the life of our sweet David just as he would. Have a drink, shoot some dice, tell stories, laugh loud, adopt too many dogs, play your music LOUD! David would.

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences : smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now