David Leslie Heaton
Exeter - David Leslie Heaton, 68, passed away September 24, 2019. If asked about the experience, he would have most assuredly described it as "far-out," and his welcome to eternal life as "bitchin'!"
David was born on November 15, 1950 in Dekalb, Illinois. He spent his youth in Anaheim, CA and ultimately moved to Exeter in 1965 where he made his home. A self-proclaimed "fruit-tramp," David made his living in the citrus industry.
Beyond his work, David is most known as a storyteller, a backgammon champion, and a man never threatened by a good time. He was bigger than his body, and never met a stranger. His favorite conversation topics were scuba diving, piloting, trips down memory lane, and his daughters. If you knew Dave, you knew about his two girls.
David is now in the company of many treasured family members, dear friends, his left kidney, and countless former pets.
While David is mixing it up in the great beyond, he has left many broken hearts Earth-side. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Nancy, his daughters Jenny (Moose) and Katie (Squirrel), his boy Gary (Dr. G), his brothers Al and Joel, Sisters-in-Law Nina and Diane, his nephew Jacob, his niece Betsy, dear cousins, his buddy Tank, and his two grand-dogs Quincy and Mars.
To honor David's final wishes, his family has decided to celebrate his life privately. We encourage you to commemorate the life of our sweet David just as he would. Have a drink, shoot some dice, tell stories, laugh loud, adopt too many dogs, play your music LOUD! David would.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences : smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 1, 2019