David Lopez Campos



Visalia - David Lopez Campos



September 3, 1930 - February 9, 2019



David L. Campos, 88, Father, Grandfather (Papa), and Great-Grandfather slipped into the arms of our Lord, finally reuniting with his beloved wife of 60 years. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.



David was born September 3, 1930 in Visalia, California to Roque and Rosa Campos. He lived in Visalia in his early life and attended Visalia Union High School, until he joined the United States Air Force. David was stationed at the Goodfellow Air Force Base, located in San Angelo, Texas. It was in San Angelo, Texas that he met the love of his life: Gloria Saucedo. Once he finished his services in the Air Force, David and Gloria married on July 17, 1955 in Odessa, Texas and moved back to his hometown of Visalia, California.



In Visalia, David and Gloria established the Campos roots and began raising their family. David and Gloria were devout Catholics and members of St. Mary's Catholic Church, raising their children in this environment. David worked in different jobs to support his family, even as an Orderly in various hospitals. The job he found and loved was working as a delivery driver for the 7-Up Bottling Company. David was known to many as the 7-UP man, and was a very steadfast and hard-working man. Every day, he would leave early in the morning, spend his day lifting and delivering heavy crates of soda pop bottles, and come home to a warm and loving family. David finally retired from the Bottling Company after over 28 years of service. Having finally retired, David was able to put his entire focus on spending time with his loving wife and cherished children and grandchildren. David will always be remembered for his loving nature, his lively spirit, and his ability to become a friend to all who crossed his path.



David leaves this world to be reunited with his lifelong love and his family, leaving behind his legacy to his sons, Roy Campos and Robert (Michelle) Campos, and daughter Loretta (Christopher) Harmon. Grandchildren: Lindsey (Steve) Sargent, Ryan Campos, Kayla (Matt) Slocum, Abigail Campos, Jonathan Campos, Christopher (Jo-el) Campos, Loreal (Tony Lopez) Harmon, and Dean Harmon, and six Great-Grandchildren. Other survivors include two sisters and numerous cousins.



A special "Thank You" to the Redwood Springs Staff for their loving care for David during his last few years.



Visitation with the family will be held at Miller Memorial on March 12, 2019 between 2-6 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 starting at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at the Visalia Public Cemetery. A Celebration of David's Life will follow at the Visalia Veterans Memorial Building, 609 W Center Ave, Visalia, CA.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary