1/1
David Lorin Vaughan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lorin Vaughan

Tulare - David Lorin Vaughan, November 12, 1953- October 20, 2020. David went home to be with the Lord after living a life as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked hard providing for his family as a truck driver for over 30 years. He will be remembered for standing up for what was right, making up silly nicknames or calling/singing people's names in his unique way, giving unsolicited gifts, telling his many stories and being passionate about God's grace and living free from religious legalism.

Viewing will be Monday October 26 4-7pm at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel in Kingsburg. Graveside service will be Tuesday October 27 10am at Kingsburg Cemetery. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fresno State Marching Band in his memory. Donate online at fresnostate.edu/giving ,1) click "view all giving opportunities", 2) select "other", 3) Type in the amount and "Marching Band" to specify the gift. Or mail a check payable to Fresno State Foundation (note Marching Band in the memo) and mail to:

College of Arts and Humanities

Development Office

2380 E. Keats Ave. M/S MB99

Fresno, CA 93740-8024




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved