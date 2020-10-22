David Lorin Vaughan
Tulare - David Lorin Vaughan, November 12, 1953- October 20, 2020. David went home to be with the Lord after living a life as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked hard providing for his family as a truck driver for over 30 years. He will be remembered for standing up for what was right, making up silly nicknames or calling/singing people's names in his unique way, giving unsolicited gifts, telling his many stories and being passionate about God's grace and living free from religious legalism.
Viewing will be Monday October 26 4-7pm at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel in Kingsburg. Graveside service will be Tuesday October 27 10am at Kingsburg Cemetery. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fresno State Marching Band in his memory. Donate online at fresnostate.edu/giving
,1) click "view all giving opportunities", 2) select "other", 3) Type in the amount and "Marching Band" to specify the gift. Or mail a check payable to Fresno State Foundation (note Marching Band in the memo) and mail to:
College of Arts and Humanities
Development Office
2380 E. Keats Ave. M/S MB99
Fresno, CA 93740-8024