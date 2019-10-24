Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
David Marlon Griffin

David Marlon Griffin Obituary
David Marlon Griffin

Exeter - It is with great sadness the family of David Marlon Griffin announce his passing on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 64 years old.

Marlon is remembered by his loving mother, Eloise, his daughter, Erin, and his grandchildren Collin, Aleena, and Harleigh. Also, by his brothers James and Russell as well as his Aunts, Uncle, Niece, Nephew, and many cousins.

Marlon worked most of his life as a truck driver. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He loved to play the guitar, play pool, and sing karaoke. Marlon had a giving heart and was loved by so many people. Although he will be missed by so many, it is with great encouragement by his family and friends that he is now in the presence with our Lord and Savior and singing in Heaven.

Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019
