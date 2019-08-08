Services
Christ Lutheran Church
3830 W Tulare Ave
Visalia, CA 93277
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
Visalia, CA
Visalia - January 28, 1954 - July 6, 2019

David Frank Rendahl, 65, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home in Visalia, California.

Dave was born in Austin, Minnesota to parents (Joel) Raymond Rendahl and Merle (Graskamp) Rendahl.

Dave leaves his wife of 34 years, Alison (Egger) Rendahl; son, Ryan Rendahl; son, Matthew Rendahl; brother, Roy Rendahl; and sister, Ann Aakre (and husband Dave Aakre).

Dave said that he has no regrets. He thanks God for all the blessings he has in his life, especially his family. He was "just happy to be here!".

A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor Dave at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia, California. (Dave was hoping people would not wear all black to this service).

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to something dear to Dave's heart…baseball! If interested, please send donations to Visalia Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 8064, Visalia, California 93290, Attention: Claude Atkins. Be sure to reference that this is a gift given in memory of Dave Rendahl.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 8, 2019
