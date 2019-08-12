Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
David Rodriguez Obituary
David Rodriguez

Tulare - David Lopez Rodriguez

Our dearly loved, David Lopez Rodriguez, was called home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019. David was born in Canutillo, Texas on August 31, 1949, and moved to California in 1951, where he, eventually, made Tulare his home. He is survived by two sons David Jr. and Samuel Rodriguez and brothers, Efrain and Moses Rodriguez. David is now in heaven with his parents, Antonio Rodriguez and Frances Lopez Cuellar, along with his brother Santos Rodriguez, rejoicing with Jesus Christ, whom David chose as his Lord and Savior. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandkids. His life will forever be remembered and missed by all his loved ones. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Optimal Hospice Care for their compassionate and caring service. Visitation will be Friday August 16, at 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday August 16, at 6:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019
