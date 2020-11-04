David Rodriguez Hernandez



Tulare - David Hernandez, a retired bus driver for the Tulare City School District died unexpectedly surrounded by his family on October 30th, 2020 at the age of 81 @ Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, California.



David is survived by his wife Juanita Hernandez, his children David Hernandez Jr, Christina Cardenas, George Ochoa, Jose Hernandez and 11 grandkids.



David was born in Mart Texas on February 5th, 1939 to Antonio & Eliza Hernandez. He was a resident of Tulare most of his adult life.



David was known for being an active member of St.Rita's Church. He was always known for being a fatherly figure to the entire family. He often traveled back & forth from California to Texas to be with his extended family. He enjoyed performing with his band. He was very well known for his golden voice and his radiant smile.



A private service for immediate family is scheduled for Friday November 6th, 2020. Friends & family are invited to join us for the burial of his urn at the Tulare Cemetery located at 900 Kern Ave at 11:45. He mentioned many times that he wanted to be buried with his brother Rito Hernandez. His wish will be granted. He will truly be missed.



Due to the pandemic we are practicing social distancing. There's limited seating so we ask you to respect our wishes with not entering the funeral home without a personal invite by the family. For those that were not personally invited, the service will be live streamed on Facebook @ 10 a.m. by his children.



The memorial service will be officiated by Rudy Hernandez. Flowers accepted should be sent to Sterling and Smith Funeral Home at 409 N. "K" Street in Tulare.









