David Tolbert
Clovis - David Anthony Tolbert, 71, of Clovis, California passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born January 2, 1948 in Visalia, California the eldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Jerry) Tolbert. He graduated from Redwood High School in 1966 and went on to work for his father delivering furniture at Warehouse Furniture in Hanford. In 1973, he opened Warehouse Furniture in Tulare and then later Crossroads Furniture in Tulare, where he was the owner and operator for twenty-five years. For the past twenty years, David worked at Fashion Furniture in Fresno as Sales Manager and then General Manager.
David was a true gentleman whose courteous nature and positive spirit extended to all. His kindness was magnetic and people couldn't help but fall in love with who he was. He valued work and loved the furniture industry where he was very well respected amongst his peers. Family, friends, and colleagues alike loved him for his wonderful sense of humor and his laugh that was authentically contagious. He was a knowledgeable and passionate sports fan, especially golf in which he was also a great competitor. Over the years he shared many laughs, good times and tournament victories on the golf course with his closest friends and family. In both his personal and professional life, David was a model of dedication and perseverance. To put it simply, he was a winner in the game of life.
David is remembered by his wife, Michelle Tolbert (Clovis), his mother, Jerry Tolbert (Visalia), his son, Adam Tolbert (Scottsdale, AZ), former wife of forty-four years and mother of Adam, Carla Tolbert (Visalia), siblings, Carolyn Shook (Jack), Leda Inchcliff (Dave), Paul Tolbert, and Susan Pemelton (Steve), stepdaughter, Katherine Renn, mother-in-law, Barbara Burdine, and numerous other beloved family members. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey David Tolbert (stillborn) and his father, Bill Tolbert.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 8th from 5pm to 8pm at Farewell Funeral Service (660 W. Locust Fresno, CA 93650). A service will be held in his honor on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Hope Community Church (4620 E. Nees Ave. Clovis, CA).
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 4, 2019