Visalia - David "Wayne" Davis

April 15, 1942-October 15, 2019

On Tuesday, October 15th, Wayne Davis, loving husband, brother, dad, and grandfather passed away at the age of 77. Wayne was born April 15, 1942 in Woodlake, California.

He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Karen; sister Jeanette Webb; sons Brian and wife Kate Davis, Kirk and wife Melissa Davis, 3 grandsons: Lucan, Tyler, and Carter.

After he graduated from Redwood High School, he proudly served his country by enlisting in the Air Force in 1962. He retired from farming in 2007. During retirement he enjoyed traveling the world with Karen and spending time with his family. He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and wine tasting. He loved to play golf in Morro Bay and then enjoy a nice seafood dinner to end the day.

He will be laid to rest at the Visalia Cemetery during a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
