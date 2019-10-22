Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 W. Goshen Ave.
Visalia, CA
1958 - 2019
David Whited Obituary
David Whited

Visalia - David Whited was born in Exeter, CA on July 25, 1958, the son of Everett and Mary "Maxine." He passed away on October 20, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen (Tharp); sons, David "Ryan" and Chad (Kamee); granddaughters, Faith and Bethany; and siblings, Bobby, Neva, Ronnie, Gary, Dana, Tommy, Calvin, and Mona.

A Memorial Service for David will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
