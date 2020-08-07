David Winnett
Visalia - David Winnett of Visalia, CA passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 in a local hospital, after a valiant three-month battle against throat cancer; all the while unable to have visitors due to the pandemic. His son was allowed to be with him during his final hour.
David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie (Ake) Winnett, son Lance Winnett, Visalia, Lance's girlfriend Joanne Caley, Visalia, sister Judith Fagrey, Redding, sister-in-law Joyce (Gary) Sparlin, Arroyo Grande and Tulare, nephews David (Bonnie) Fagrey, Rapid City, South Dakota and Brent (Tina) Sparlin, Tulare, nieces Tracey (Jim) Phillips, Redding, and Sloan (Danny) Elmore, Grover Beach, and Dear friend and neighbor, Peggy Collins, Visalia.
David was born in Shawnee, OK on July 18, 1942 to Jack and Audrey (Barker) Winnett, both deceased. He moved to California at an early age, graduating from Redwood High School.
David and Bonnie were married in Las Vegas, NV in 1963. The two remained inseparable, working side-by-side in the family business he founded, Winnett Spraying. It was a joy to see them working together; Bonnie driving her Hi-Cycle John Deere Tractor, Lance mixing chemicals and driving the water truck, long-time employee JR Anaya marking rows, and David driving his own Hi-Cycle JD, while managing it all with a sense of humor and wit that made the long hours fun.
David was always up for a good time and he and Bonnie motorhomed extensively with the "LA Crew" and local friends to Mexico beaches, Pismo Dunes and the desert with their dune buggies and toys in tow. You were always welcome at the Winnett Camp.
David was truly a talented, unique individual, and will be sorely missed. We know his beautiful singing voice has been restored in heaven.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date, as ironically and sadly, Bonnie underwent cancer surgery at Stanford Hospital on May 23rd, the same day David was admitted to Kaweah Delta. She is scheduled for discharge August 15th, and will continue chemotherapy for the next 3 months.
Condolences and remembrances can be made at www.salseranddillard.com