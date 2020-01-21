|
Dawn Michelle Hale
Tulare - Dawn Michelle Hale, 63, was born on March 20, 1956 to Donald William Craig, Sr. and Bonnie Alene Craig in San Francisco, California.
Our gracious Lord took her home on January 4, 2020, with her husband, John and her sister, Kathy at her side.
Dawn attended Roosevelt Elementary, Mulcahy Jr. High and graduated from Tulare Western High School in 1974. She was reunited with her high school sweetheart in 1998 and married John Hale on February 16, 1999, after a Tuesday night prayer meeting at New Life Harvest Church in Tulare.
She loved playing games, baking delicious desserts, listening to music, poetry, keeping her fingernails and toenails painted while learning new nail art techniques. She enjoyed watching football with John, the 49'ers is their team. She loved the coast trips they took together.
Dawn was especially proud of her Irish heritage. Christmas time was Dawn's favorite time of year. Every year on Christmas Day morning, she would read the story of Christ's birth from the book of Matthew in her Bible. It became a very special time for both John and her.
In 2008, she started working as secretary of River Valley Church until July 31, 2019. Together Dawn and John were involved in many church outreach ministries. She especially loved serving our veterans on Veteran's Opportunity Day. While working the food pantry, Dawn always took time to pray for those who picked up food. Dawn loved spending time with her family and friends. Although Dawn never had any children of her own, she was a "mother" to many.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Craig; her father, Donald Craig, Sr.; her brother, Michael Craig and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, John Hale of Tulare; step-daughter, Lotella Hale of Visalia; step-mother, Arlene Craig of Tulare; three brothers, Larry (Janice) Craig of Tulare, Donald Craig, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada and Daniel Craig of Stockton; two sisters, Kathy (Geary) Gong of Tulare and Rhonda Xiong of Tulare; several nieces, nephews, and her favorite fur ball, her kitty, "Hannah".
Dawn would want us to celebrate her life and cherish our fond memories of her, with a smile on our faces.
A Celebration of Dawn's life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at River Valley Church, located at 554 S. Blackstone St., Tulare. A lunch reception will follow (south of the church) at the Claude Meitzenheimer Center, 830 S. Blackstone St.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to River Valley Church Outreach Ministries, something Dawn was very much involved in.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020