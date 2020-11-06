Dax Connell McCormackVisalia - Dax Connell McCormack, age 14, of Visalia, passed away unexpectedly due to a tragic accident. Dax was born September 14, 2006, to Kayla McCormack and Scott McCormack in Hanford, CA. He attended Green Akers Middle School as an 8th grader.Dax was smart, athletic and very competitive. He played baseball and basketball, but his favorite sport was football. He loved spending time with his numerous friends riding his skateboard, listening to music, and playing lots of video games.Dax loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had an energy that even with just one encounter with him you would remember him for life. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left you laughing.His contagious smile and freckles, which he always referred to as his angel kisses, were adorable. He was asked by all his loved ones to please move your hair so we can see your handsome face and your beautiful blue eyes. Which he would do for just a moment, and then shake his hair back in his face.Dax is survived by his mother, Kayla McCormack; his brother, Dominick and sister, Tessa. His father, Scott McCormack. Maternal grandparents, Tim and Susan Bettencourt of Hanford; and his paternal grandparents, Kevin and Melinda McCormack of Visalia; paternal great grandparents, Kathy McCormack and Larry McCormack.He also leaves his aunts Jennifer Smith (Andy), Erica McCormack; and uncles Jonathan Lawrence (Jen Marie), Derek Lawrence (Laura); Jason Stephens; and cousins Nolan and Gavin Smith, Amelia and Natalie Lawrence, Asher Lawrence, Connor and Taylor Stephens; his numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins.He will continue to stay with us all through memories and the laughs he forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not.Catholic funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1908 N. Court St., Visalia, at 10:30 a.m. (masks are required).