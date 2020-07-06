Dean Glen Christensen



Dean Glen Christensen suffered a stroke and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, just short of his 57th birthday.



Dean was born to Glen LaVell Christensen and Carol Ann Pratt Christensen, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He graduated from Snake River High School and then served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Houston, Texas. He married Valerie Reynolds, the love of his life in 1989. He then completed his BA degree in Speech Communications at Fresno State. A few decades later he got his RN License and was working on his Bachelor to Master's Degree in Nursing.



Dean grew up farming. He loved to drive tractors and spend time with his dad. His dad taught him to be a hard worker and to have a great attitude about life. Dean's hobby during high School was rebuilding his 1968 Camaro. He also worked on several Jeeps during his marriage. He someday wanted to own a Corvette. He loved his Harley Road King. Dean spent endless weekends camping with his sons enjoying the outdoors and target training.



Dean could do anything he put his mind to and he instilled that in everyone he knew. As a Man "thinketh in his heart, so is he." Proverbs 23:7. Dean loved to read, listen to talk radio and sing. He was not afraid to speak his mind and share his thoughts. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime, about anything.



Dean worked as a pool technician in Fresno during college and was a realtor for a short time. Dean worked at Thrifty Nickel for the majority of his life. His TN family meant the world to him. He and Valerie worked closely with family and some who are and will always be lifelong friends. Dean was good at sales and had many close friendships with his customers. Dean finally found his real passion about five years ago, he earned his RN License! Dean worked in Porterville, CA, for a few months before going to work at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, CA, in 2015. Dean worked at the South Campus in the Subacute facility and would have been content to continue there until his retirement! He loved his co-workers, bosses and patients.



Dean is survived by his wife of 30 years, Valerie, his son Jordan (his wife, Fauve, and their four adorable grandchildren; London, Thomas, Ember and Piper) and his son Tanner. Dean is also survived by his mother, Carol Christensen (Dean's father Glen recently passed away on 4/1/20), his three sisters D'Ann DaBell (husband, Todd), Joyce Bergshoeff (husband Steven), and Nancy Schmall. Dean's in-laws, Ted & Billie Reynolds of Madera, CA, and all his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces loved Dean beyond words.



Dean will be buried in Wellsville, UT, on July 8th, next to his father.









