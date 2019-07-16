|
Deanna Lynn Hartson
Visalia - OBITUARY FOR DEANNA LYNN DANIELS HARTSON
Deanna Lynn Daniels Hartson, 51, a Visalia resident, formerly of Overton, NV, was a 4th generation Californian, direct descendant of Cherokee Chief Oconostota, and enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. She was born to Ronnie Daniels and Laverne Moody Daniels in Tulare in 1968. She died due to an accident in her home on June 1, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved miracle daughter Ava Peri Hartson, her mother, Laverne Moody, stepfather Rudy Polak, siblings Wesley, Gary and Kathleen Daniels. Aunts and uncles surviving are Sandra Newman, Judy Morris, and Larry Daniels (Marilyn). She is also survived by her in-laws, Susan and Fred Hartson; sisters-in-law Heidi Hartson, Angela Rogers (Kevin), brother-in-law Aaron Stanley; cousins Cynthia Tews, Wendy Tews Kenison (Ben), Ashlee Newman, Brian Daniels(Kristy), Darin Daniels(Andrea) and Kris Daniels-Davidson ( Matt.) Also survived by her nieces and nephews Brianna Kellar McBride (Cole), Brittany Jackson, Emma Daniels, Audrey Kenison, Olive Rogers; Jonathan Daniels (Kirsten), Scout Daniels, and Quade Kenison; grandnieces and nephews Jayden, Cassidy, Finnegan and Kenzie Lee.
Deanna is predeceased by her loving husband Perry Findley Hartson, who died tragically in a motorcycle accident in 2009 after only 3 years of marriage, her father, Ronnie Daniels, her grandparents Warren and Fern Moody, Effie and James Daniels, brother-in-law Gene Daniels, and loving friends Steve Guerra and Will Perkins.
Deanna was a bouncing 9 pound baby, a delightful and intelligent child who excelled in school as a GATE student, living on Laurel Avenue in Visalia her whole childhood.. She was an industrious woman who both worked and volunteered since her teen years. She was a pizza cook, marina employee, retail clerk, bartender, restaurant hostess, hotel clerk, back country tour guide on land and water, process server, and Clerk of Moapa Court, Nevada for 10 years,
She was a volunteer firefighter/EMT/ambulance driver for Station 74 in Overton, Nevada for a dozen years, and did many humanitarian deeds anonymously over the years. She enjoyed outdoor sports and recreation including motorcycle runs on her Harley, exploring the desert,
boating on Lake Mead, playing softball, snow and water skiing and trips to the central coast, especially Moody Bay.
She was proud of and adored her daughter Ava Peri. Deanna leaves an army of friends and family behind in California and Nevada, who all mourn her passing. She was loved and will be missed by us all.
Memorial service is planned for August 24, at 3 p.m. at Salser and Dillard, 127 E.
Caldwell, Visalia, CA. Live streaming will be available at www.salseranddillard.com.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Overton Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Chief White, Fire Station 74, P.O. Box 501, Overton, NV 89040
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 16, 2019