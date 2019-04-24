|
Deborah Ann Camacho died peacefully at home on April 4,2019. A celebration of her life will be held at Debs favorite hangout: Fatte Alberts in Hanford on Saturday May 4th at 1:00pm.
Deb was born on March 4th 1959 to Pearl and Toney Camacho. She graduated from Mount Whitney High School and attended C.O.S. and Fresno State University. Deb graduated from The University Of The Pacific as a Doctor of Pharmacy. Deb loved hospital pharmacy and served as Director of Pharmacy at Central Valley General Hospital and Adventist Medical Center Hanford. Her devotion to her career and her drive to excellence for her team defined her personality.
Deb loved sports and spent many hours with her friends and family at the softball diamond.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents Toney and Pearl Camacho.
Deb is survived by her partner Charles W. Craft, her sister Teri Camacho Holcomb and brother Toney Camacho, dear friend Rene Polanco and her precious godchildren: Stephanie, Keith and Payton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kings SPCA or .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 24, 2019