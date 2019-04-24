Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Fatte Alberts
Hanford, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Camacho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Camacho

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Ann Camacho Obituary
Deborah Ann Camacho died peacefully at home on April 4,2019. A celebration of her life will be held at Debs favorite hangout: Fatte Alberts in Hanford on Saturday May 4th at 1:00pm.

Deb was born on March 4th 1959 to Pearl and Toney Camacho. She graduated from Mount Whitney High School and attended C.O.S. and Fresno State University. Deb graduated from The University Of The Pacific as a Doctor of Pharmacy. Deb loved hospital pharmacy and served as Director of Pharmacy at Central Valley General Hospital and Adventist Medical Center Hanford. Her devotion to her career and her drive to excellence for her team defined her personality.

Deb loved sports and spent many hours with her friends and family at the softball diamond.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents Toney and Pearl Camacho.

Deb is survived by her partner Charles W. Craft, her sister Teri Camacho Holcomb and brother Toney Camacho, dear friend Rene Polanco and her precious godchildren: Stephanie, Keith and Payton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kings SPCA or .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.