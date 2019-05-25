|
|
Debra Fae (Jukes) Tapley
Visalia - Debra Fae (Jukes) Tapley was born in Visalia, California in November 1955. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Tapley; her three step-children, Patricia Tapley Garcia, Teresa Christian, and John Tapley; her brother, Richard Jukes, and thousands of children she impacted the lives of while teaching English literature for 37 years. A fiercely loyal friend to many, and an ardent advocate for her students, she improved the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. Her counsel and critical writing instruction propelled many Tulare Union Senior Class students into the universities they had dreamed to enter. Giving them the tools to learn, and to make a positive impact of their own in the world, is part of her great legacy. Her other loves included being a wife and frequent traveler, making friends wherever she went: England to Hawaii to Jerusalem, France, Greece, Canada, and so many more. In every facet of her life, whether teaching, friendship, or family, God was always at the center of her life. She was generous to a fault, giving much, and requiring responsible use of her gifts. Her wish for you is to know she has a strong faith, and is still here, taking on the joy and adventure of this next step.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be at Parkside Chapel in Visalia, on June 1st at 4:00 PM, with reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Internment service will be at Visalia Cemetery on June 3rd at 10:00 AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 25, 2019