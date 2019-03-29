Services Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service 132 W Kern Ave Tulare , CA 93274 (559) 686-4772 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Prosperity Ave. Baptist Church 1781 E. Prosperity Ave Tulare , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Prosperity Ave. Baptist Church 1781 E. Prosperity Ave Tulare , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Delbert Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delbert Bartley Anderson

Tipton - Delbert Bartly Anderson went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that his family announces his passing. Delbert was born to Charlie and Ethel Anderson on May 4, 1923. In his 95 years on this earth he was a man who loved God and Country. Born to an impoverished dirt farm family in Telephone Texas, his early days were filled with hunting, trapping, and skunk leather tanning to provide for his family. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he rushed to enlist, promising his father that he would come home a soldier or not at all. During his enlistment, upon being stationed in Las Vegas, New Mexico, he met the most beautiful woman he had ever seen, Frances Loraine Ordonez, a sweet natured secretary on the base. His military police status gave him the opportunity to see her every day. After an exhausting period, his efforts finally garnered her attention and kindled a love between the two, leading to their marriage. He was deployed overseas not long after and got to see many of the wonders of this world; sights a simple farm boy could have never dreamed of. During his time in the military, he was a decorated Sharp Shooter, received the American Theater Campaign medal, the good conduct medal, the victory ribbon, the EAME Campaign medal, one service stripe, and two overseas service bars. His pride was the 65 military policemen he was entrusted to lead, and the laws he was entrusted to uphold in the field within the 1259th AAF Base Unit North African Division. His wife, Frances, earned her teaching credentials in his absence and proceeded to teach at the local elementary school. When he was discharged, the two began their life together in Honey Grove Texas. After the birth of their first child, Rachel Tarkington, it became apparent that for the sake of his wife's health, they had to move to a gentler climate. Tipton California was their destination. After selling their farm and nearly everything they owned, they set out on their journey. It was after moving to California that their second child, Boyd, was born. Delbert Anderson was a pillar for his family, dedicated to providing for those that he cared for. He threw his efforts into farm work with as much gusto as any could muster. John X Bettencourt and Charlie Pitligiano were the two men who influenced him most in his farming career. He spent what he referred to as the best years in his career working for them. In his later life, Charlie Pitligiano was more than an employer, he was a dear friend who always looked out for Delbert. The bountiful generosity and kindness of Charlie and his family filled Delbert's golden years with more joy than can ever be measured. In his last 20 years, he resided on the Leal Ranch, in the company of his extended family. He joins his 9 brothers and sisters, wife Frances Anderson, and grandson Ty Tarkington at the gates of heaven. His passing is mourned by his son Boyd Anderson, daughter Rachel Tarkington, son-in-law Cleve Tarkington, granddaughter Kamala Tarkington, grandson Cory Anderson and his wife Debbie Anderson, granddaughter-in-law Melinda Tarkington, great grandsons Donald Mckenzie and Jax and Jace Anderson, and great granddaughter Montanna Tarkington. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the Prosperity Ave. Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 2, at 10:00 am at Prosperity Ave. Baptist Church, 1781 E. Prosperity Ave, Tulare, CA. Following the service burial will be at Tipton-Pixley Cemetery, Tipton. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service, Tulare, Ca. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019