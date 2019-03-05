|
|
Delia Pearl Gillespie
- - Delia Pearl Gillespie formerly "Lewis" born on October 14, 1919 in Logan Township, KS and passed away on Feb. 24, 2019. New family moved to the Central Valley in 1923; and she married John Gillespie on Oct. 14; 1937 in Exeter, he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1980. They had two children, Karen Durrant of Exeter Ca who preceded her death on Nov 9, 2014 and a son Raymond Gillespie who resides in Atlanta GA. She is survived by son Ray, grandchildren, Lisa Michelle Gonzales of Visalia, Shannon Gaston of Junction City KS; three great grandchildren Cassandra and Kahili Gonzales of Visalia and Hunter Gaston; one sister Lela Rigdon of Visalia, plus her extra extended family of Rosemary and Gene Yunt, Diane and John Fazio, Andree Yunt, Damon, Darin, Briana and Chantale Yunt, plus many more friends and family. She lived a great long life and will be missed. Services will be held Wednesday March 6th, 2019 at Smith Family Chapel, 505 E Pine, Exeter, at 11:00 am and a celebration of life immediately following at Exeter Historical Museum.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 5, 2019