Delores Dean Thayer
Visalia - Delores Dean Thayer, 88 years, died July 26, 2019, at her home at Magnolia Park in Visalia, California. She was born October 9, 1930, in Prague, Oklahoma, daughter of Bunnie and Cora Tucker. She married Mickey C. Thayer, July 21, 1948 in Exeter, California. She retired as a librarian for the Farmersville School District and was a member of Visalia First Assembly. She was preceded in death by her husband, four brothers and two sisters and survived by daughters, Donna Jarrett, Karen (Roy) McNutt, Susie (Norm) Christensen and Sheila (David) Deal, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Service is Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, California.
Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 31, 2019