Delores Espinoza Watts
Delores Espinoza Watts passed away November 1, 2019.
Delores E. Watts was born in Dinuba, California and raised in Visalia, California; attending Redwood High School and College of the Sequoias. She enjoyed raising her Grandchildren Gabriel, Audrey, John, Maya D, and Aurora; cooking great meals; and raising beautiful flowers.
She is survived by her husband Irvin, her sister Rose Mary Ridenour and husband Ken, her brother Antonio Espinoza and wife Josie, her son Edward Baiza and wife Catalina, her daughter Marciela Anderson and husband Lucas, and her beautiful and loving Grandchildren Gabriel, Audrey, John, Maya D, and Aurora. Her's was a life well lived, well blessed and beloved by all. We will miss her forever.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019