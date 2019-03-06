|
Delores Jean Stidham
Tulare - Delores was born May 2, 1933, to Eithel and Bertha Williams in Butler, Oklahoma. She had 2 brothers and 8 sisters. Her family takes great solace in the knowledge that she passed very peacefully by the grace and mercy of God on March 2, 2019, at the age of 85, in Tulare, California. Delores had resided in Porterville, California. She worked and retired from Lindsay School District after working for more than 25 years. She was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for her family. Her passions included traveling and spending as much time as she could with family members that spread throughout the United States. She had a special place in the hearts of many. On February 14, 1992, she married the love of her life, Preston Stidham. They shared 33 loving years together. They spent most of their time together traveling, going to the casino and enjoying life. She proceeded in death by her parents, 2 brothers (Delbert and Eddie), 2 sisters (Analee and Martha Jo), 1 daughter (Vanetta), 1 son (Richard), 3 infant children, 2 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She survived by her 5 adult children and their spouses; Sandra Brown, Carolyn (Wendell) Coots, Glen (Lelia) White, Monroe (Lorrie) Matthews, and Jean (Orval) Ford, Keely Stidham, Lana Stidham, as well as, 6 sisters; LaVita, Wanda, Betty, Delberta, Nelda, Linda, and 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was proud of each and every one of them. She was much beloved by all who met her, her laughter and joy will always be missed.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the North Tulare Public Cemetary, Tulare, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 6, 2019