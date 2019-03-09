|
Delores Mary Junio
Visalia - Delores Mary Junio was born on March 24, 1932 in Tulare, California to Frank G. and Emily Deniz, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Delores lived in Tulare until marrying the love of her life, Frank V. Junio, Jr. on April 19,1952. Together, they made their home in Tipton, California. She was a member of the Tipton St. John's Catholic Church and the Young Ladies Institute, Loretta #153, where she was a member for 68 years.
Delores is survived by her 5 children: Elizabeth Everett (Roger), Cecelia Junio, Frank E. Junio (Rhonda), Jim Junio (Samantha), and Richard Junio (Amy,) all of Tulare; 13 grandchildren: Roger Everett (Jackie), Matthew Everett (Tara), Mary Durst (Eddie), Nicole Eaton (Paul), Frankie Junio (Diana), Ryan Junio (Michelle), Lauren Martinho (Augie), Joseph Junio, Steven Junio, Levi Junio (Denise), Hannah Junio, Ethan Junio and Noah Junio; 11 great grandchildren: Quaid Everett, Brayden Della, Mattie Everett, Cheyenne Ciuk (Zachary), Kimberly Eaton, Gage Junio, Ryker Junio, Franki Junio, Rhett Junio, Emerson Junio, and Delanie Junio; and several nieces and nephews.Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, her parents, and two brothers, Eugene and Frank Deniz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H St., Tulare,
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 954 South O St., Tulare. Burial following at North Tulare Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Quail Park Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to donate to St. Rita's New Church Building Fund or . Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 9, 2019