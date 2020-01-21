|
Delwan Shawn
Tulare - Delwan Shawn passed away on January 18, 2020 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, aunt, and friend, but mostly she was Nana to all. She had a kind heart and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Delwan was born on September 14, 1933 to Bryson and Mattie Curry in Little Field, Texas. Delwan was the youngest of four siblings. She came to California with her family when she was eight years old. Her family settled in Earlimart where she attended school and graduated from Delano High School. She met her future husband, Harley Shawn, in Earlimart and they were married for over 40 years.
Delwan worked for Porterville Developmental Center for 30 years and retired as a Unit Manager. She promptly opened two care homes for some of her long time clients from the Center and managed those two homes for approximately 15 years.
Delwan enjoyed painting, bowling, playing cards, cooking, traveling, reading, and most of all hosting any party at her home. Nana's house was a magical place of fun times that always included lots of food, laughs, and most importantly, love.
Delwan was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; her husband, Harley; and her son, Steve. She is survived by her son, Danny and wife, Cathy of Tulare; daughter-in-law, Nancy of Tulare; five grandchildren; Derek, Julie, Janie, Dustin, and Chadney. Six great grandchildren; Blake, Brooke, Megan, Cameron, Bryson, and Greyson. One great-great granddaughter, Mykah. A viewing will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel followed by a graveside service at Tipton/Pixley cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020