Dema Lower


1963 - 2019
Dema Lower Obituary
Dema Lower

Visalia - Dema Lower passed away on March 11, 2019 with her family by her side. Dema was born on January 17, 1963 in Tulare, California. She was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband Howard of 40 years and daughter Amber; mother Virginia Gunning, Visalia; brother Mike (Glenda) Gunning, Visalia; Numerous brother and sisters-in-law; and nephews and nieces.

Her graveside service will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019, 1:30 pm at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare, California 93274
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 13, 2019
