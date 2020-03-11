Services
Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
409 N K St
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 684-9304
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Christ Church
2516 North M Street
Tulare, CA
Demetrius "DJ" Jones

Tulare - Demetrius Lamor Jones, twenty-three year old son of Michael and Roshanda Smith, father, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, transitioned from this Earth tragically, March 5, 2020. He is reunited with his daughter in heaven and leaves behind many broken hearts. For those of you who would like to donate for future expenses, you may do so using this money pool, https://paypal.me/pools/c/8ngWoj3XD0 (New Link) or contact Sterling & Smith Funeral Home directly at (559)684-9304. With gratitude, the Smith family.

Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, 11:00 am at Living Christ Church, 2516 North M Street, Tulare.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
