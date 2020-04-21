|
|
Dempsey Voss
Dempsey Voss died peacefully after a 2-year battle with cancer on April 10th, 2020 at the age of 71.
Dempsey is survived by his wife, Rhonda; his two daughters, Veronica Koch and Valerie Voss; his son-in-law David, three grandchildren; Nathan, Brittany and Matthew, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Elsie Voss and his siblings Jack Voss Jr. and Pam Canby.
Dempsey was born in 1948 in Arkansas. In the early 50's, the family relocated to Tulare, CA. He graduated from Tulare Western High School in 1966. He married Rhonda in 1968 and they celebrated their 51st anniversary this past year.
In 1996, after selling his sporting goods store in Tulare, Dempsey and Rhonda relocated to the La Grande, Oregon area so that he could live closer to the Eagle Cap Wilderness that he loved so much. In 2014 they relocated from Oregon to Washington to be closer to family.
Dempsey loved being in the outdoors and most any day you would find him outside whether it be working in the yard and garden, shooting his bow, going for drives to enjoy nature or preparing for his next hunting trip. Dempsey was a giving man who was always willing to help out his family, friends and neighbors. He loved sharing his outdoor experiences with others and then reliving those stories over and over with those close to him. With his playful nature, he was always up for a good game of cards.
Dempsey will be cremated and will be buried at a later date in a private ceremony with his immediate family. In lieu of flowers or cards, please think of him next time you're up in the mountains. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is handling the arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com. Thank you to everyone that called, sent cards, helped and encouraged him throughout his illness. In addition, we want to thank the Walla Walla Oncology Team for their support and guidance during his treatments as well as both Chaplaincy Hospice and Walla Walla Community Hospice for their care and support of Dempsey & the family during his last days.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020