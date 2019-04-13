|
|
Denise Romanazzi-Angel
Visalia - On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Denise Romanzzi-Angel, loving daughter, sister, and aunt passed away at the age of 66. Denise was born on May 25, 1952 in Visalia, CA to Ruby Harrison. She graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1971 and went on to be a CNA for 30 years. A few places of employment that were blessed with her presence were; Palm Haven in Manteca, CA, Maryfield Nursing Home in High Point, NC, and Lindsay Gardens in Lindsay, CA. Denise married Lloyd Angel in Carson City, Nevada and moved to High Point, North Carolina. Denise loved spending time with her family. She was a very compassionate person and had a love for animals. Her dog Roxie, was like a kid to her. She enjoyed teasing her great nieces and nephews and her brother too! She is survived by her mother Ruby Harrison, brother Michael Romanazzi, niece, Rose Sulamo, (Aaron Sulamo), nephew, Nathan Romanazzi, great nieces, Jessalyn and Audra Sulamo and nephew, Aaron Sulamo. She will be laid to rest at Visalia District Cemetery. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019