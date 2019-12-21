|
|
Dennis L. Ball
Visalia - Dennis L. Ball of Visalia, Ca, 70, passed away unexpectedly December 9, 2019, at Fresno Community Medical Center. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born November 23, 1949, in Binghamton, NY, the son of Dale Douglas Ball and Virginia Marie Warren. Dennis graduated from Port Byron Central High School in New York, Class of 1969. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, married his loving wife, Lorna, and then began his family and had a successful career as a flight engineer from 1969 to 1980. After his departure from the military, he became a contractor with McDonnell Douglas and moved to Visalia where he eventually became a Purchasing Manager for PB Loader in Fresno, CA. Dennis was an avid fisherman and an occasional golfer, but his main passion was coaching both the Setters Softball Club and Visalia Dolphins for many years. Dennis had a huge loving family that he would rather spend time with than anything else. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father, Dale Douglas Ball, his mother, Virginia Marie Marks, and is brother, Dale Douglas Ball II. He is survived by his wife, Lorna, his children Dale, Sherry, Tim, Vicky, his 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald and his wife Sandra of Mooresville, NC, and 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
A Celebration of Life ceremony was held 11 a.m., Sunday, December 15, at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 East Caldwell Ave. Visalia. Those who wish to remember Dennis in a special way may make donations in his memory to Valley Oak SPCA — to: Development Department Valley Oak SPCA 9405 West Goshen Avenue Visalia, CA 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019