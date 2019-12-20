|
Dennis Talbot
Dennis Talbot was born in Visalia, CA on May 9, 1946 to Robert and Mada Talbot. He went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2019.
Dennis was a proud Vietnam Vet and served two tours in the Vietnam War with the Navy Seabees. Dennis loved working on old cars and had owned several during his lifetime. He could and would talk about cars to anyone who would listen. You could always find him in the carport working on his newest old car and really annoying our neighbor! His friends Bob, Charles, Mark and Curtis were always there to help him whenever he needed it. Our dad was also an avid Harley fan and owned a few. He loved riding his Harley every weekend. Dennis is very loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.
He was married to our beautiful mother for 53 years. Dennis is survived by his wife Barbara Talbot, son Darren Talbot (Carmelita) of Tulare, daughter Kelly Talbot of Visalia, his granddaughter Morgan Talbot of Visalia, grandsons Travis Talbot of Tulare and Tyler Pennington of Antioch, sister Deborah Maldonado (Michael) of Visalia, and brother James Talbot of Visalia, who passed away 11 hours after Dennis.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Mada Talbot.
At this time there are no services planned but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019