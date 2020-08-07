Dever L. (Ski) ScherbinskiVisalia - Dever L. Scherbinski (Ski) 85 of Visalia, Ca passed away Thursday, July 30,2020. He was born on Walker Farm Corson County, South Dakota.Parents Mr. Leonard Scherbinski and Mrs. Lena Goetz (deceased). Sisters, Sylvia Kirschenmann (deceased) of Casper, Wyoming & Ruby Johnson and family of Victorville, Ca. Pearl Erickson of Franklin, Idaho, Brothers James Scherbinski of Camarillo, CA. Earl Scherbinski (deceased), wife Jeannie & family Belton, Texas. Half sister Bonnie Goetz, Arizona. Half brother Gene Goetz (deceased) of Bullhead South Dakota. Ski's children, Sandy Rascon, husband Isaias Rascon Jr. of Tulare, CA., Cindy Mora, husband Mike Mora of Visalia, CA. Leslie McLendon of St. Petersburg, Florida. Steve Scherbinski of Visalia, CASki's grandchildren, Isaias Rascon III, Alexandria Rascon, Bree Anna Stegemiller, Brian Stegemiller, Corey McLendon, Ryan McLendon, Donnie McLendon, (deceased) and Thomas Garcia Scherbinski of Ivanhoe, CA. Ski's great grandchildren, Jason Stegemiller and Avery Rascon.Dever worked for Moore Business Forms as a supervisor for over 35 years.He served in the U.S. Navy, 1951-1955, aboard the U.S.S. Hanson, Japan, Korea, and Guam.Ski was a huge fan of San Francisco 49ers, he loved his sport. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and being outside in his yard.We would like to thank all of our friends, neighbors and Costco Family for all of your support. You know who you are.