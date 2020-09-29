Dewayne Tucker
Farmersville - Dewayne M. Tucker was born in Bonnerdale, AR on February 27, 1944 to Orlin Tucker and Lois (Buck) Tucker. He passed away on September 26, 2020 at his home in Farmersville, CA at the age of 76. Dewayne married Carolyn Sue McGill on November 30, 1963 in the Eastside Tabernacle Church in Farmersville. He was very active in his church, teaching Sunday School and was an elder in the church. He loved Jesus, prayer and was fervent in the studying of the word of God. He was a journey men is his profession of sheet metal and A/C for many years, he was well known for his skills throughout the area. When the time was right, he changed professions and became a Hydrographer for Kaweah Delta Conservation District. Dewayne was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling. Dewayne was a loving husband, father, and pillar in the community of Farmersville. Dewayne was known for his infectious smile, sense of humor and he loved tease and laugh. We are comforted, as we know that he is in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus. Well done, thou good and faithful servant you may enter in. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Sue Tucker of Farmersville; his Siblings, Lindsey Robert Tucker of Phillipsburg, Montana, Margaret Ellen Tucker of Pleasant Hill, California, Beverly June Tucker of Visalia, California; his Children, Cynthia Faye King of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Jerry Wayne Tucker of Farmersville, California, Tammy Renee Tucker Cocagne of Farmersville, California; Grandchildren, Nancy Faye Rodriquez of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Alana Louise Elizondo of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Cassandra Leanne Renfro of Exeter, Cody Dewayne Tucker of Porterville, California, Matthew Thomas Hedgecoth of Wills Point, Texas. He is also survived by his Great Grandchildren, Joshua David Dorsey of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Joseph Tyler Dorsey of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Ericka Lynn Rodriquez of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Samuel Rodriquez of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Gary Alan Rodriquez of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Randy Lee Rodriquez of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Elise Jean Hedgecoth of Wills Point, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 2 2020 at 12 Noon at the Eastside Tabernacle Church, 958 East Elm Street, Farmersville, and CA. Service will be officiated by Reverend Matthew T. Hedgecoth. Burial will follow in the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
