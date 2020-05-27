Services
Diane Elaine Johnson Obituary
Diane Elaine Johnson

Hemet - September 12, 1941 - May 10, 2020

Diane lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved collecting Garfield, miniatures for her doll houses, Stephen King, trips to Hawaii and Morro Bay with her husband, and most of all spending time with her family. Diane lived her last 9 years with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wayne; daughter Jan (Vince); son Doug (Kari); 5 grandchildren Chris, Kyle, Lauren, Bradley and Eric; and sister, Judy. Services will be held at McWane Family Funeral Home on May 29, at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
