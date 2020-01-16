|
Diane Elizabeth Alves
TULARE -
Diane Elizabeth Alves, age 62 of Tipton, California passed away on January 14, 2020. Diane was born in San Gabriel, California on April 3rd, 1957. She graduated from Tulare Union High School and continued to receive a Cosmetology license from Federico Beauty College.Diane was married to Leonel on April 19, 1975; they were married 44 years. Diane worked as a barber in Tipton for over 20 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, her pets, and attending her grandchildren's activities. Diane is survived by her husband Leonel, her children Leonel Alves Jr (Linda), Rebecca Isch (Darren), Christopher Alves (Sheryl), her grandchildren Lillian Isch , Johanna Isch her mother-in-law Mary Alves, her siblings Alfred Moreno, Patricia L'Abbe, and Gilbert Moreno. Diane is preceded in death by her parents Amos and Diana Moreno, her father - in- law Frank C. Alves, and brother-in-law Pete Alves. The family wishes to express its gratitude with all the love and support throughout this time.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 232 Adams Road, Tipton, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
