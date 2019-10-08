Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Anthony Retreat Center
43816 Sierra Dr. /Hwy 198
Three Rivers, CA
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Retreat Center
43816 Sierra Dr. /Hwy 198
Three Rivers, CA
Diane Frazier


1969 - 2019
Diane Frazier Obituary
Diane Frazier

Three Rivers - Diane Frazier went to meet the Lord at the age of 49 in Visalia, CA on September 25, 2019 after four and half years of battling cancer. She was born in Exeter, CA on December 8, 1969 to Ruben and Genoveva (Torres) Leon. Diane grew up in Woodlake, CA, graduated from Woodlake High school in 1988, and attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia for two years. She worked locally at the pre-schools until she was married to Mat Hale Frazier in 1997. She then moved to Three Rivers, CA. Soon after, her two boys Cole and Wyatt were born, at which time she became a homemaker to raise and take care of her family. Later when her boys were older, she went back to work at the Three Rivers School until Diane was diagnosed with cancer in May of 2015.

Diane leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Mat; her sons, Cole and Wyatt of Three Rivers; her parents, Ruben and Jenny Leon; her sisters, Cynthia Marquez and Melissa Rodriguez of Woodlake.

A Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. Anthony Retreat Center 43816 Sierra Dr. /Hwy 198, Three Rivers, CA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Retreat Center.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
