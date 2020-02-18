|
Diane Murch Watson
Tulare - Diane was born in Tulare on October 14, 1958. She entered into Eternal Life on February 13, 2020. She loved the Lord with all her heart and knew that one day she would be reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. She was raised in Tulare with her brother and sisters as well as many Uncles, Aunts and cousins. On June 2, 1976 she married her high school sweetheart and best friend Gary Watson. She has 3 daughters and 9 grandchildren. Diane was a selfless person who always put the needs of others in front of her own. She tried to help others the best she could, whether it was by having a listening ear, a word or two of advice or something as simple as saying a prayer for someone. One of her many selfless acts in life included taking care of her 2 nieces Shandy & Samantha Watson and her nephew Casey Watson. She loved them wholeheartedly and regarded them as her own. Diane was very proud of all her children and grandchildren. The smile on her face and the light in her eyes when she talked about their activities and accomplishments said it all. She had a different bond with each part of her family and a unique relationship with each of them individually. She left an impression on everyone she ever came in contact with. She will be greatly missed and will always be remembered as a Wife, Mother, Mema, Aunt, Sister and Friend. She is preceded in death by her Grandson-Isaiah Robert Ross, Father-Donald Murch, Mother-Ann Mae Lawrence Murch, Sisters-Kathy McRoberts & Terry Murch and her Nephew-Casey Watson. She is survived by her Husband-Gary Watson, Daughter-Betty Williams & Son-in-Law Robert Williams, Daughter-Brandy Watson, Daughter-Melissa Ross & Son-in-Law Christopher Ross, Grandchildren-Alexis, Steven, Raylene, Lynsey, Madisyn, Megan, Christian & Noah, Brother-Donnie Murch, Sisters-Cindy Onsurez & Trena Croxton as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Graveside services will be held on Friday February 28th at 11:00 am at Kern Tulare Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow directly after at her Daughter Betty's house.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2020