Dixie Cooper
Dixie Cooper, age 81, passed away peacefully at Delta Nursing Home on Friday, May 8th.
Dixie was born on August 27, 1938 to Lloyd & Mamie Hunnicutt in Dinuba, CA. Dixie attended Dinuba HS and graduated in June of 1956. She married the love of her life Ernie M Cooper in November 1956. They were married 62 years prior to his passing in 2019.
Dixie is survived by her son Ernie Cooper Jr, (Michele) and their children Jamin & Ariana. She is also survived by her daughter Darla Lengvarsky, (Michael) and their children Nicholas, Jennifer & Justin.
Visiting hours at the Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia on Thursday, May 14th will be from 3:00 - 5:00pm.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 9 to May 12, 2020