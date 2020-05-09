Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1938 - 2020
Dixie Cooper, age 81, passed away peacefully at Delta Nursing Home on Friday, May 8th.

Dixie was born on August 27, 1938 to Lloyd & Mamie Hunnicutt in Dinuba, CA. Dixie attended Dinuba HS and graduated in June of 1956. She married the love of her life Ernie M Cooper in November 1956. They were married 62 years prior to his passing in 2019.

Dixie is survived by her son Ernie Cooper Jr, (Michele) and their children Jamin & Ariana. She is also survived by her daughter Darla Lengvarsky, (Michael) and their children Nicholas, Jennifer & Justin.

Visiting hours at the Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia on Thursday, May 14th will be from 3:00 - 5:00pm.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 9 to May 12, 2020
