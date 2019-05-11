Dodie B. Dodds



Tulare - Dodie (Oda Belle) Witt Dodds was born on April 7, 1932, in Norman, Oklahoma and passed away May 7, 2019 at home. She was named after her grandmother on her mother's side, but was called Dodie by classmates, and that became her name. Dodie was born the 11th of 12 children, moving to California in 1936, settling in Tulare where she spent the rest of her life. She attended Liberty School and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1950. After graduating, she met the love of her life, Richard Dodds and married in 1952. At the time of their marriage Dodie worked for the telephone company while Richard served in the Korean War. After the war, they started their family, having 3 children, Teri, Donnie and Judi. Dodie worked for more than 30 year for Tulare City Schools as a Teacher's Aide. She loved every minute of this and made a huge impact on many, many children. After retirement she became a Master Gardener and used this talent not only in her yard, but in her children's yards as well. For many years Dodie attended weekly Bible Studies in Visalia. She loved these classes and was diligent in her studies. Dodie is survived by her children, Teri Rhyman, Tulare, Donnie Dodds, Elderwood (Melissa Knowles) Judi Loper (Jack), Tulare and adopted son Juan Velasco (Hanford); one brother Norman Witt of Taft CA, and a sister-in-law Wilma Dodds, Butler, Missouri. She was also blessed and survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 6 brothers and 4 sisters, and her sons-in-law Dennis Rhyman and Eddie Menezes. A special thank you to our church family and Kindred Hospice during Dodie's final days. Remembrances may be made to Tulare First of God Hospitality or . Services will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Church of God. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary