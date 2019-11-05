|
Dollie A. Faria
Tipton - Dollie Adelaide Faria passed away at her home on November 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dollie was born in Tulare on May 10, 1931 to Joe and Ida Felipe. She attended elementary school at Wilson School in Tulare and graduated from Tulare High School in 1949. Dollie married the love of her life, Manuel Faria Jr. on June 26, 1949. They made their home together living on the family dairy in Tipton. In 1950, she and Manuel welcomed their first son, Steve. In 1954, they welcomed son Valentino and in 1963, they welcomed their youngest son, Rick. Dollie was a devoted mother and wife, and she poured her life into her family and the family business, Faria Farms. She was not only the secretary and bookkeeper for the business; she also cooked daily for all of the men who worked on the ranch. Dollie was the room mother for all of her children's classes every year while they were at Tipton Elementary school, and was active in the PTA there. She taught Catechism at St. John's Catholic Church in Tipton, where she also served on the Altar Society and Fatima Society. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters. A proud American, Dollie believed deeply in being a part of the democratic process, as she was active in the California Democratic Committee to elect John Kennedy, and served as a polling clerk for years on election day in Tipton. She was active in the Angra do Herismo-Tulare Sister City Committee. She served as a board member at the Porterville State Hospital and at Kaweah National Bank. Dollie was active with the Tulare Historical Museum, Trade Club, Garden Club, Cotton Wives and Tulare County Dairywomen. One of the most meaningful highlights of her volunteering career was when Dollie spearheaded and chaired the Women In Ag Committee at the Farm Equipment Show--now known as the World Ag Expo--in Tulare in 1992. She inspired and led a team of women for 20 years creating fashion shows, cooking demonstrations from the finest chefs in the Valley and educational talks for men and women who attended the show. In 2000, a permanent structure was built behind the Women in Ag tent at the World Ag expo called Dollie's House, which was named in her honor. In 2005, Dollie was named Tulare's Woman of the Year. Dollie was many things to many people, but her role as adoring mother to her sons Steve, Tino and Rick and loving wife to Manuel were her true passions in life. In 1971, Dollie and Manuel suffered a devastating loss when their son Tino was killed in a farming accident on the ranch. In 1976, she was delighted to become a devoted grandmother to the first of what would be seven granddaughters and one grandson, who all referred to her as Va. She felt equally blessed to welcome and dote on her 15 great-grandchildren in later years. In eyes of her family, her devotion to them was unparalleled. She was so dearly loved and will be so terribly missed. Dollie was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Joe Felipe, her brothers, Joe and Jack Felipe, and her beloved son, Valentino Faria. She is survived by her loving family: son Steve Faria and wife, Sharon, son Rick Faria, and wife Vicki; grandchildren Michaela Ruiz and husband Bryce, Adrianne Hillman and husband Scot, Marissa Stanley, Stefani Harding and husband Shane, Chelsi, Chase, Haley and Nicole Faria; great-grandchildren Parker, Quinn, Beckett and Addington Ruiz, Carson, Bennett and Easton Martella, Lane, Grace, Peyton and Tatum Stanley, Seth, Reese, Cain and Riggin Harding; many nieces, nephews, numerous godchildren. The family would especially like to thank the women who took such loving care of Dollie: her primary caretaker Maria Menezes, who served as her caretaker, driver, companion and friend for many years, and additional caretakers in the last year, Maria Dias, Lucia Diogo and Ramona Rodriguez,
Visitation will be held on November 7th from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare; St. Aloysuis Altar Society will be reciting a rosary at 4 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 125 E. Pleasant Avenue, Tulare. Internment to follow at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Avenue, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019