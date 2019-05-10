Dollie Sanders Silva



Tulare - Dollie Silva 98 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Atoka, Oklahoma on March 15, 1921, to William and Eula (Mitchell) Sanders and was the second eldest of eight children. She was a member of the Church of the First Born. Dollie, with her parents and sibling moved to California in 1937 to escape the ravages of the Dust Bowl, first settling in Farmersville and then permanently in Tulare. She was very proud that she had lived in Tulare County for 82 years. Dollie was married to Manuel Silva in 1945 after being introduced to each other by his sister Margaret in 1943. Dollie was a wonderful housekeeper, and firmly believed that "there should be a place for everything, and everything should be in its place." Dollie had an affinity for gardening and she was well known by her friends and family for her home grown flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Being raised during the depression years, nothing ever went to waste by Dollie, it was always canned and stored for use during the winter months. She was a wonderful cook. If anyone stopped by around meal-time she could always put a great meal together very quickly for everyone to enjoy. The family also spent many fun filled weekends in the mountains camping, fishing and hunting. Dollie is survived by her daughter Sharon Martin and sin-in-law Mario, Tulare, son Manuel (Manny) Silva, Tulare, Grandson Todd Martin and wife Joy, Visalia, Chad Martin, San Diego, two great-granddaughters Kate and Quinn Martin, Visalia, brother Elmer Sanders and wife Cleta of Arkansas, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel Silva, parents William and Eula Sanders, sisters Juanita Matthews, Frances Barcus, Pauline Russell and brothers Laverne Sanders, Milton Sanders and Doyle Sanders. Viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, 132 West Kern Ave, Tulare, Service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Tulare District Cemetery, Kern and Blackstone Streets. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service