Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Mountain Cemetery
42088 Rd. 100
Dinuba, CA
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Evangelical Free Church
1317 W Main St
Visalia, CA
Dollye Dell Hazelwood


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dollye Dell Hazelwood Obituary
Dollye Dell Hazelwood

Visalia - Dollye Dell Hazlewood was born on September 2, 1926 in Perryville, Arkansas to Guy and Hallie Shelton. She passed away on Sunday, February 3rd at 7:00 AM of Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 92.

Dollye loved celebrating special occasions with her family. She found great strength in her relationship with the Lord and spent much of her time attending Evangelical Free Church and various bible study groups. She enjoyed traveling and harbored a passion for the Fresno State Men's Basketball games.

She retired from the Tulare County Housing Authority after 28 years. She was married and had three children with Joseph Arthur Miller. She was widowed in her second marriage to C. Dan Hazlewood.

She is survived by her 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on February 8th at 10:00AM at Smith Mountain Cemetery 42088 Rd. 100 Dinuba, CA 93618. Memorial service following at Evangelical Free Church at 1:00 PM at 1317 W Main St, Visalia, CA 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
