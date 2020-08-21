1/1
Dolores Nunez Contreras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Nunez Contreras

Orosi - Dolores Nunez Contreras answered Heaven's call and passed from this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Visalia, California at the age of 90. She was born on October 20,1929, in Anaheim, California, to Valente & Catalina Nunez, being one of 4 daughters and having 8 brothers. Dolores married Leonardo Arenas Contreras in 1951, in Cutler, California. Making their home in Orosi in 1959, Dolores dedicated her life to raising her 4 sons and 4 daughters at home.

Broken hearts left behind are her children Paul (Vicky) Contreras, Leonard (Ramona) Contreras, Joseph (Franchelle) Contreras, Gloria (Steve) Marcial, Raul (Belinda) Contreras, Sally Contreras (Henry Rodriguez), Alice (Rodney) Lovley, and Lydia (Alberto) Corrales, 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind one brother Fernando Nunez, and two sisters, Marylou Marquez and Amelia Sosaya, numerous family members, friends, Pastors, and loved church members.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 50½ years, Leonardo Contreras; her infant daughter, Delia Contreras; her parents, Valente and Catalina Nunez; one sister, Marie Ramirez, and brothers Espiridion, Manuel, Rudolfo, Jaime, Margarito, Frank, and Ruben Nunez.

Dolores faithfully served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for over 59 years. Her example of strong faith in God, her belief in the Acts 2:38 Salvation in Jesus Name, and never-ending love for family and friends will never be forgotten.

Services will be held at the First Pentecostal Church of Orosi, 41513 Road 124, in Orosi, California. Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. Memorial Service will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery, 42088 Road 100, in Dinuba. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved