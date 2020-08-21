Dolores Nunez Contreras



Orosi - Dolores Nunez Contreras answered Heaven's call and passed from this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Visalia, California at the age of 90. She was born on October 20,1929, in Anaheim, California, to Valente & Catalina Nunez, being one of 4 daughters and having 8 brothers. Dolores married Leonardo Arenas Contreras in 1951, in Cutler, California. Making their home in Orosi in 1959, Dolores dedicated her life to raising her 4 sons and 4 daughters at home.



Broken hearts left behind are her children Paul (Vicky) Contreras, Leonard (Ramona) Contreras, Joseph (Franchelle) Contreras, Gloria (Steve) Marcial, Raul (Belinda) Contreras, Sally Contreras (Henry Rodriguez), Alice (Rodney) Lovley, and Lydia (Alberto) Corrales, 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind one brother Fernando Nunez, and two sisters, Marylou Marquez and Amelia Sosaya, numerous family members, friends, Pastors, and loved church members.



Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 50½ years, Leonardo Contreras; her infant daughter, Delia Contreras; her parents, Valente and Catalina Nunez; one sister, Marie Ramirez, and brothers Espiridion, Manuel, Rudolfo, Jaime, Margarito, Frank, and Ruben Nunez.



Dolores faithfully served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for over 59 years. Her example of strong faith in God, her belief in the Acts 2:38 Salvation in Jesus Name, and never-ending love for family and friends will never be forgotten.



Services will be held at the First Pentecostal Church of Orosi, 41513 Road 124, in Orosi, California. Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. Memorial Service will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery, 42088 Road 100, in Dinuba. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store