Dolores T. Steiner
Sacramento - Dolores Theresa Hauser Steiner passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Sacramento, California.
Born May 26, 1926, to Mathias and Frances Hauser, Dolores was raised on her parents' hundred acre, twenty-one cow family dairy homestead in Hilbert, Wisconsin. She attended Saint Mary's Grammar School and Hilbert High School where she played first-chair trumpet in the band, was drum major, and was valedictorian of her graduating class. Following graduation, she served in various secretarial positions in Wisconsin before heading west in 1946 after persuading her parents to let her join hometown girl friends in Los Angeles for a year. It was at the end of this one-year agreement that she fulfilled a promise to visit her mother's sister living near Visalia, California before returning home. During this visit Dolores met her aunt's husband's nephew, Gerald Steiner, and so began a cross-country courtship - she claimed he wooed her on horseback - that resulted in their wedding at the Carmel Mission in 1950. They lived in the home they built on the family farm in Visalia until retirement in 2003.
Together, Dolores and Gerald raised four children and as business partners farmed 1,800 acres of cotton, alfalfa, corn, barley, walnuts, and oranges. They also operated a 400-head cow-calf herd on valley prairie and foothill pastures and a 375 sow farrow-to-finish swine operation named Oink Farm that in 1960 was one of the first complete confinement facilities in the country.
Within the community, Dolores was a proud member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church and loved to sing in the choir - still remembering hymns memorized in Latin and German until her final Christmas - as well as with the Tulare County Community Chorus. She taught herself to play the piano and played for and with her grandchildren on many visits. She also was a Visalia Kaweah Delta District Hospital Guild volunteer and served as secretary.
Though Dolores and Gerald traveled widely and she loved to revisit her photo albums of trips gone-by, their vacation home in Cambria on California's Central Coast was a favorite escape from the Central Valley. Dolores loved to walk the neighborhood, watch the surf, and enjoy the coastal air - and to pass this love of the Beach House onto the younger generations.
Dolores found pride in the domestic arts and was skilled in the kitchen, in design and home décor, with needle and thread, and found a particularly special pride in her garden. Between her roses and citrus in Visalia and her succulents and calla lilies in Cambria, plus her routinely absurd annual tomato crop, she was always happiest in a garden. Dolores was quick to laugh, loved to read, prided herself in drinking beer from a bottle, and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Above all, though, Dolores will be remembered for the love and support she offered her children, grandchildren, and their children.
Dolores is preceded in death by Gerald, her parents, and one brother, Earl. She is survived by her brothers Gordon and Myron (Margaret); children Jeffrey (Janice) of Queen Anne, MD, Daniel (Christine) of Granite Bay, Brian (Dana) of Pasadena, and Lisa (Allan Jensen) of Englewood, CO; grandchildren Daniel (Anna), Jill Nelson (Nolan), Michael, Timothy (Alison), Jessica, Elizabeth, Michelle Moross (Robert), and Liesl Jensen; her great-grandchildren Josiah, Micah, and Cambria Steiner, Jace and Reese Nelson, and Andrew and Claire Steiner; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Though Dolores loved plants and flowers, donations are much more impactful. Remembrances can be made in her honor to Mercy McMahon Terrace, Dolores's home for her last years, through the Mercy Foundation (3400 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, California, 95670) in appreciation of the wonderful care she received there.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 16, 2019