Domingo C. Gonzales
Domingo C. Gonzales

Visalia - Domingo C. Gonzales was born July 20, 1935 to Eusebio and Josepha Gonzales in Loving, New Mexico. He moved to California in 1947 where he later married his wife of 64 years, Paula (Sandoval) Gonzales. Domingo was very involved in the Catholic Church (Holy Family) and the Cursillo Movement serving in many different capacities. He was employed at Bailey's Manufacturing Company before moving on to George McCann and Visalia Unified. Although he did not work in the classroom, he was an educator and mentor to many. His love and passion of witnessing his children or grandchildren perform in music and sports was second only to the love he had for God our Father and his family. He shared his love of music for many years with so many. He was the youngest of 10, Sophia, Frances, Petra, Lupe, Natalia, Eusebio, Trinidad, Manuel, and Jose, all of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Daniel Joaquin. He is survived by his wife, Paula and children Kristina Cosain (Fernando), Steven Gonzales (Patricia), Terry Gonzales (Terryann), Gilbert Gonzales, Paul Pasion-Gonzales (Lori), and David Gonzales (Angela), Grandchildren Veronica, Alisia, Richard, Ryan, Christopher, Alexandra, Maxwell, Jake, Liliana, and Drew, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Public burial will be Wednesday, November 25 at 12:00 at Visalia District Cemetery.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
